Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 4

Here we go with another full day of World Cup action! Today’s matches took place from groups E and F.

We know that some of you aren’t watching this World Cup for a variety of reasons, but for people who would like to know how the Spurs players did for their national teams, we’re going to continue to keep you appraised. Here’s a summary of today’s matches.

Morocco 0-0 Croatia (Group F)

Ivan Perisic: Started and played (nearly) the entire match for Croatia as an advanced wide forward. I slept through this match and will leave the context to others, but Ivan had one shot in the match in what was I gather a pretty boring game.

Former Hotspurs: Luka Modric captained Croatia and went the full 90+. Had one shot and notably committed four fouls. Way to get stuck in, Luka.

Germany 1-2 Japan (Group E)

There were no former Tottenham players past or present in this match, but it was a notable banger of a game regardless. Wowwwwww.

Spain 7-0 Costa Rica (Group E)

Weirdly, there weren’t any past or present Tottenham players in this match either. The poor Ticos.

Belgium 1-0 Canada (Group F)

Former Spurs: Our beloved Belgian boys Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld anchored the back line in what is almost certainly the last World Cup for both of them. Toby launched a gorgeous ball from deep that earned him an assist for Belgium’s opening goal — he was 5/10 from his long balls. Jan was involved in a penalty shout incident at the end of the first half, but his positioning was still extremely solid, especially for a 35-year old dude in his last World Cup. I miss them both so much.