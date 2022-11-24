Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Thursday, November 24

good morning everyone

Thanksgiving already? Wow!

And for those in the US - double wow! Americans are spoiled for choice when it comes to sports today: four football games from 5am-4pm ET and NFL games from afternoon until night.

It almost rivals the food that will be presented on dinner tables across the country.

Your HIC didn’t care much for Thanksgiving growing up. I don’t like eating turkey. It’s dry. I used to just smother it in cranberry sauce.

I enjoy it a little bit more now. I’ve been doing the “friendsiving” thing the past few years and recently introduced macaroni and cheese to the table. Always a hit.

I also bring dessert to the table. Last year was a layered honey cake and a bread pudding.

This year? It’s going to be a more subdued holiday as friends are out of town and the family is across the country (why couldn’t EJ have had his American farewell this week instead of last?).

So instead I’ll be going out to dinner with my aunt. Restaurant thanksgiving dinners are strange. I’ve done it once before in college when I couldn’t fly home.

Anyways, no cooking or baking for me this year. But you can bet that I’ll be watching the bakeoff holiday specials on Friday morning.

So I hope a happy thanksgiving to all of you hoddlers who celebrate it. And for those who don’t, I wish you a happy thursday or friday.

And stay safe!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Can I Kick It?, by A Tribe Called Quest

And now for your links:

