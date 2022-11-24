World Cup Open Thread Day Five

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone in the United States!

Your turkey day schedule for the World Cup is another four matches to gorge on in between getting your third run of stuffing or some pie before you pass out.

Switzerland vs. Cameroon

Time: 10:00 AM UK, 5:00 AM ET

Former Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges-Kevin N’Koudou is on the squad for Cameroon, believe it or not. He’s at Besiktas now, playing with Dele Alli, though it remains to be seen how much action he’ll get in this tournament. Not a bad opener, but it certainly lacks star power.

Uruguay vs. South Korea

Time: 1:00 PM UK, 8:00 AM ET

Heung-Min Son is just a couple weeks removed from having his face surgically repaired, but that’s not going to stop him from playing in this tournament. The Korean captain and biggest star in the country will lead his squad against club teammate Rodrigo Bentancur. This should be a fun matchup.

Portugal vs. Ghana

Time: 4:00 PM UK, 11:00 AM ET

Recently released Cristiano Ronaldo will look to put on a show in hopes of convincing someone to sign him for the stretch run this season. There’s a lot of talent that will be showcased in this match, so if you’re looking for that next player to fall in love with for a possible transfer, this might be a good one. Joao Felix is apparently available for the GDP of a small island nation!

Brazil vs. Serbia

Time: 7:00 PM UK, 2:00 PM ET

Richarlison takes center stage for the Brazilians as they look to add a sixth star to their crest. The South Americans are absolutely loaded with the likes of Neymar, Vinicius Junior and Antony. The Serbians may not have the flair and star power, but with two dangerous strikers in the form of Dusan Vlahovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic, they have the players to bang in goals.