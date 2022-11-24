Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 5

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! Today was Day 5 of the World Cup, and for Tottenham Hotspur fans it might have been the most anticipated matchup of the first round as Rodrigo Bentancur’s Uruguay played Son Heung-Min’s South Korea in the second match of the day. I didn’t think anything could top that game... until Richarlison told me to hold his beer.

We know that some of you aren’t watching this World Cup for a variety of reasons, but for people who would like to know how the Spurs players did for their national teams, we’re going to continue to keep you appraised. Here’s a summary of today’s matches.

Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon (Group G)

Former Hotspurs: A Georges-Kevin N’koudou sighting! He’s at Besiktas now, was a late substitute for Cameroon, and much like during his Spurs tenure was pretty much statistically irrelevant.

Uruguay 0-0 South Korea (Group H)

Son Heung-Min: Started (masked!) and captained Korea for the full 90 minutes. The fulcrum of Korea’s attack, but he didn’t have a whole lot of opportunities to score in this one. Flashed a shot just wide late on and had one big chance created against a tough Uruguay defense.

When Kane takes a free kick pic.twitter.com/h9v78kIyqM — Cartilage Free Captain (@cartilagefree) November 24, 2022

Rodrigo Bentancur: Started in the heart of Uruguay’s midfield and played well. Had one blocked shot, and was involved in a penalty box foul incident that was VAR’d but ultimately not given. Earned Man of the Match honors. Gave Sonny a big hug before the match, that was nice.

Portugal 3-2 Ghana (Group H)

There were no Tottenham players past or present on either side, but it was a banger.

Brazil 2-0 Serbia (Group G)

Richarlison: Started as Brazil’s #9, and scored two second half goals, including an incredible turning volleyed strike that might go down as the goal of the tournament, already! Richy has put himself in pole position for the World Cup Golden Boot.

GOAL OF THE TOURNAMENT CONTENDER



What a goal by Richarlison to put Brazil up 2-0 pic.twitter.com/G14JWN2ek0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

Former Spurs: Remember Milos Veljkovich? (“Another goal for Milos!”) The Tottenham academy product, who had two senior caps for Spurs, started in central defense for Serbia and was under constant pressure from Brazil the entire match.