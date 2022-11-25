Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Friday, November 25

good morning good morning

Not everyone in Tottenham Hotspur is with their national teams this month (or next). So what is there to do with those left behind?

How about a winter holiday?

Bryan Gil thought it would be a good idea to skip the Spanish weather and instead make his way to the United States. Or, more specifically, New York:

I don’t understand his clothing choices, or his hairstyling choices, but I do appreciate his geographical choices.

New York is lovely this time of the year, and the Bronx is an underrated borough.

He’s travelled around, too. Like doing the touristy ice skate around Rockefeller Center (though I prefer the winter market and ice rink in Bryant Park), the Brooklyn Bridge and DUMBO and the top of the One World Trade Centre.

These are all solid choices. Would they be my choices to visit New York? No, not really.

We all know my choices would centre around the Village Vanguard. A walk around Central Park during autumn is a gorgeous morning/afternoon idea.

I also like venturing along the Upper East Side. It’s how I typically cut into Central Park (typically north of 88th Street). I know there isn’t much to do in the Upper East Side, but that’s the point!

And if Bryan Gil is looking for another photo-op, then why not visit the Ghostbusters Headquarters by Franklin Street? He could have - and should have! - if he visited the Brooklyn Bridge. And he must’ve been within a stone’s throw to Grimaldi’s.

But if you ask me, some of the best visits in and around the city are getting lost within the grid and stumbling (metaphorically) into a local drinking establishment. That is how I found all of my hangouts.

And there’s no time when that’s more enjoyable than in the autumn (except maybe in the bleary, dreary days of January and February).

My apologies to all you Queens and Staten Island stans out there.

Have fun in New York, Bryan Gil.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Move, by the Miles Davis Sextet at Birdland (1951)

And now for your links:

Here’s a throwback piece from The Athletic ($$) on Richarlison

Alasdair Gold’s live video on Djed Spence, Tottenham’s return and more

Are you also in New York? Then you may want to visit these 12 landmarks graced by Miles Davis (though some no longer exist)

Barcelona Femenino remain perfect in Women’s Champions League group stage record with win vs Bayern