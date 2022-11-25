World Cup Open Thread Day Six

We’ve made it through the first round of matches at the World Cup, and while there’s still two rounds to go, it’s time for a spicy matchup between the two countries who dominate our readership. Three other matches will take place, but let’s be honest: Our focus is on USA vs. England.

Wales vs. Iran

Time: 10:00 AM UK, 5:00 AM ET

Ben Davies and Gareth Bale take to the pitch to take on Iran. Having picked up a point against the United States, Wales could put themselves in fantastic shape with a victory of the Iranians. Iran need to get a point out of this match to keep themselves alive as a loss here more or less eliminates them.

Qatar vs. Senegal

Time: 1:00 PM UK, 8:00 AM ET

Both of these teams need a result to keep their tournaments alive, and it probably needs to be three points. The host nation didn’t have the best of showings in the opening match of the tournament so they can only go up from here. The same could be said for Senegal, though they definitely played better.

Netherlands vs. Ecuador

Time: 4:00 PM UK, 11:00 AM ET

Group A supremacy is on the line here as the winner will have the inside track to that coveted top spot. Steven Bergwijn and Vincent Janssen are expected to start at the top of the formation again, though neither picked up either of the Orange’s two goals in the opener.

United States vs. England

Time: 7:00 PM UK, 2:00 PM ET

England’s confidence is flying high after banging in six goals against Iran in their opener. Harry Kane is also fit after an ankle scare, so expect him leading the line for the Three Lions. The United States played an exceptional first half and tried to hang on, but a stupid penalty cost them two vital points. It’s not impossible for the United States to get out of this group if they lose here, but it’s sure as hell going to be more difficult, especially if Wales win their match against Iran earlier in the day.