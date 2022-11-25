Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 6

This was the day everyone on this blog had circled on their World Cup calendars — USA vs. England, with massive implications for the group standings for both teams. For an American blog that focuses on an English Premier League team, it’s one that could have split the readership in two. Also a heartbreaking loss for Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Gareth Bale, and Wales.

We know that some of you aren’t watching this World Cup for a variety of reasons, but for people who would like to know how the Spurs players did for their national teams, we’re going to continue to keep you appraised. Here’s a summary of today’s matches.

Wales 0-2 Iran (Group B)

Ben Davies: Started again and went the whole 90 as a LCB in Wales’ back line. One of Wales’ better performers, statistically. Had one late shot saved, two tackles, and was decently accurate passing from deep.

Joe Rodon: Started in central defense alongside Davies and went the full 90. Under a great deal of pressure the whole match. One tackle, one yellow card.

Former Hotspurs: Gareth Bale started and went the full 90 for Wales. Only one shot early in the first half, but it did force a save.

Find your World Cup team Like it or not, the World Cup is coming! And while many of you might have national or cultural allegiance to a given team, some of you might not. So if you’re looking for a team to follow in World Cup 2022, SB Nation has devised a quiz to help you find one based on the style of sports fandom you already have! Find your new international footy follow — it’s just science. Take the quiz today!

Qatar 1-3 Senegal (Group A)

Pape Matar Sarr: Sarr came in as a 2nd half substitute for Senegal and played well! Had a good corner to the back post and took a couple of free kicks. Looked like he pulled the strings in the lead up to Senegal’s third goal and notched the “hockey assist.” A good shift! Maybe Spurs should play him?

Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador (Group A)

Former Hotspurs: Steven Bergwijn started for the Dutch against Ecuador, but struggled and was subbed off at halftime. Vincent Janssen was an unused substitute.

USA 0-0 England (Group B)

Harry Kane: Started and played the full match. Looked hobbled by his dinged ankle and increasingly frustrated as the game went on. Rarely got the ball in good positions, but had a chance to win it at the death before flashing a header wide off of a corner.

Eric Dier: Was an unused substitute for England.

Former Hotspurs: Kieran Trippier started the match and played the full 90. Kyle Walker was an unused substitute for England; DeAndre Yedlin was an unused substitute for USA.