Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 7

Can you believe we’re already a week into this dang tournament? Feels a lot longer, doesn’t it? We’re now midway through the second round of the group stages and in some of the groups the picture is becoming a bit clearer.
We know that some of you aren’t watching this World Cup for a variety of reasons, but for people who would like to know how the Tottenham Hotspur players did for their national teams, we’re going to continue to keep you appraised. Here’s a summary of today’s matches.
Tunisia 0-1 Australia (Group D)
No Tottenham players were involved with this match.
Saudi Arabia 0-2 Poland (Group C)
No Tottenham Hotspur players were involved with this match.
France 2-1 Denmark (Group D)
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Started and played the full 90 for Denmark. A very “Tottenhamish” performance — a lot of industry, at times quite impactful, ran around a bunch. One missed shot, two midfield tackles.
Hugo Lloris: Started and captained France from in goal. Helpless to prevent Denmark’s equalizing goal but had an excellent stop a couple of minutes later.
Former Hotspurs: Christian Eriksen started for Denmark and played decently well, though France was able to stifle his creativity in and around the box.
Argentina 2-0 Mexico (Group C)
Cuti Romero: A second half defensive substitute for Argentina. Notable that the Argentine defense seemed to improve after he came on.
Former Hotspurs: Juan Foyth was an unused substitute for Argentina.
Loading comments...