World Cup Open Thread Day Eight

The group stage of the World Cup continues today as we’re past the midway point of the opening round. Group E and F are in action today.

Japan vs. Costa Rica

Time: 10:00 AM UK, 5:00 AM ET

Japan’s victory over Germany has turned Group E on its head. The Samurai Blue have a golden opportunity against a Costa Rican side that failed to produce a single shot on target in their opening match. A win here can earn a berth into the knockouts, pending the result of the Spain-Germany match in the evening.

Belgium vs. Morocco

Time: 1:00 PM UK, 8:00 AM ET

Belgium’s 1-0 win over Canada wasn’t a sure thing, given Canada had opportunities to take control of that match. In the end, the Belgians can not only move onto the knockout round with a victory, but could possibly win the group and rest everyone with a favorable result in the other group’s match of the day.

Croatia vs. Canada

Time: 4:00 PM UK, 11:00 AM ET

Ivan Perisic and Croatia picked up a point against Morocco in a goalless draw, a result they’re certainly disappointed with. Canada showed in their first match that they won’t be afraid to attack, and given both sides need points, it should make for an entertaining affair.

Spain vs. Germany

Time: 7:00 PM UK, 2:00 PM ET

Spain are flying after their 7-0 victory over Costa Rica. Germany aren’t on life support, but they cannot lose this match. If Spain needed any motivation against their UEFA rivals, a win not only puts them in the knockout round but could eliminate a giant from this competition very early.