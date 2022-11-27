Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 8

We’re on Day 8 of the World Cup in Qatar, and after today’s games there’s still a lot to play for. Not a ton of Spurs players in action today, but the games were fun if you like upsets.

We know that some of you aren’t watching this World Cup for a variety of reasons, but for people who would like to know how the Tottenham Hotspur players did for their national teams, we’re going to continue to keep you appraised. Here’s a summary of today’s matches.

Japan 0-1 Costa Rica (Group E)

No Tottenham players were involved with this match.

Belgium 0-2 Morocco (Group F)

Former Hotspurs: Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld both started in defense for Belgium. Jan had a late header that went agonizingly wide of the post that could’ve equalized the match.

Croatia 4-1 Canada (Group F)

Ivan Perisic: Started and played the vast majority of the match. Two shots, one blocked, and had two assists on the day.

Former Hotspurs: Luka Modric started and captained Croatia. No shots, but created three big chances in 86’ of action.

Spain 1-1 Germany (Group E)

No Tottenham players past or present were involved of this match.