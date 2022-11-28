World Cup Open Thread Day Nine

It’s the final day of round two in the group stage. A few Tottenham Hotspur players will be featured today before we hit the final rotation of matches.

Cameroon vs. Serbia

Time: 10:00 AM UK, 5:00 AM ET

Both teams were on the losing end of their openers, and a loss here will make qualification to the knockouts an uphill battle if not an elimination if Brazil and Switzerland draw later in the day. There’s no room for error.

South Korea vs. Ghana

Time: 1:00 PM UK, 8:00 AM ET

Sonny’s side had to settle for a draw against Uruguay and will want to get the full three points going into the final rotation of matches. The Ghanaians put up a hell of a fight against Portugal but dropped their opener, meaning another loss could be catastrophic.

Brazil vs. Switzerland

Time: 4:00 PM UK, 11:00 AM ET

Richarlison had himself a hell of an opening match, bagging a brace and the early contender for goal of the tournament. Neymar may not be fit, but honestly it might not matter because the South American giants looked just fine no matter the lineup. The Swiss will have their work cut out for them.

Portugal vs. Uruguay

Time: 7:00 PM UK, 2:00 PM ET

Rodrigo Bentancur and the Uruguayans picked up a point in their opener and face a stiff challenge with group leaders Portugal. Ronaldo might still think he’s the key to winning, but Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix are terrifying without the free agent striker. Points are always at a premium and Uruguay knocking off Portugal would set up a hell of a fun final day of the group stage.