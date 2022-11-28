Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 9

Roll on World Cup! Day 9 got some impressively high scoring matches, and for some teams a little bit of clarity.
We know that some of you aren’t watching this World Cup for a variety of reasons, but for people who would like to know how the Tottenham Hotspur players did for their national teams, we’re going to continue to keep you appraised. Here’s a summary of today’s matches.
Cameroon 3-3 Serbia (Group G)
Former Hotspurs: Georges-Kevin N’koudou got a nine minute and change stint as a late Cameroonian substitute in this match. He had one low xG shot that was saved in the high scoring draw.
South Korea 2-3 Ghana (Group H)
Son Heung-Min: Ahhhh poor Sonny. Korea’s captain went the distance again in this match but looked a little hesitant out there, which might be expected considering his injury. Had a couple of shots, but often dallied on the ball in Ghana’s box, especially late.
Brazil 1-0 Switzerland (Group G)
Richarlison: Started up top for Brazil. Did a lot of Richarlison things, made a nuisance of himself, and had two blocked shots. Subbed off late for Gabriel Jesus, in Things You Don’t Want to See.
Portugal 2-0 Uruguay (Group H)
Rodrigo Bentancur: Started and went the distance for Uruguay. Had a couple of shots in the box including one that forced a pretty impressive save from Diogo Costa. My dude looks exhausted, as sad as I would be for Uruguay to drop out, he could use the rest. (Uruguay are now in a position where they must beat Ghana to advance)
Loading comments...