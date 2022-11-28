Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 9

Roll on World Cup! Day 9 got some impressively high scoring matches, and for some teams a little bit of clarity.

We know that some of you aren’t watching this World Cup for a variety of reasons, but for people who would like to know how the Tottenham Hotspur players did for their national teams, we’re going to continue to keep you appraised. Here’s a summary of today’s matches.

Cameroon 3-3 Serbia (Group G)

Former Hotspurs: Georges-Kevin N’koudou got a nine minute and change stint as a late Cameroonian substitute in this match. He had one low xG shot that was saved in the high scoring draw.

Find your World Cup team Like it or not, the World Cup is coming! And while many of you might have national or cultural allegiance to a given team, some of you might not. So if you’re looking for a team to follow in World Cup 2022, SB Nation has devised a quiz to help you find one based on the style of sports fandom you already have! Find your new international footy follow — it’s just science. Take the quiz today!

South Korea 2-3 Ghana (Group H)

Son Heung-Min: Ahhhh poor Sonny. Korea’s captain went the distance again in this match but looked a little hesitant out there, which might be expected considering his injury. Had a couple of shots, but often dallied on the ball in Ghana’s box, especially late.

Brazil 1-0 Switzerland (Group G)

Richarlison: Started up top for Brazil. Did a lot of Richarlison things, made a nuisance of himself, and had two blocked shots. Subbed off late for Gabriel Jesus, in Things You Don’t Want to See.

Portugal 2-0 Uruguay (Group H)

Rodrigo Bentancur: Started and went the distance for Uruguay. Had a couple of shots in the box including one that forced a pretty impressive save from Diogo Costa. My dude looks exhausted, as sad as I would be for Uruguay to drop out, he could use the rest. (Uruguay are now in a position where they must beat Ghana to advance)