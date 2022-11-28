Man City vs. Spurs match rescheduled for January 19, 2023

Hey, more non-World Cup news! Tottenham Hotspur announced today that they have found a date for Spurs’ trip to Manchester City in early 2023. The match was originally scheduled for September, but was postponed (along with the rest of that weekend of fixtures) after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The rescheduled match will take place on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

The latest round of Premier League fixture amendments has today been confirmed, with a new date set for our away match against Manchester City ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 28, 2022

The timing’s not great for Tottenham, but based on how thoroughly the fixture calendar is crammed together it’s likely there would never be great timing. The City match comes in between the home North London Derby on Sun. January 15, and an away trip to Fulham on Monday, January 23. Spurs then turn around and host City in the reverse fixture on February 4. Kind of a murderer’s row of matches there, but whatchagonnado? There was reporting a few weeks ago that there literally was no space in the schedule for this match, so I guess beggars can’t be choosers, huh?

It will be kind of funny though to “football” City twice in two weeks though, right? Sure, let’s go with that.