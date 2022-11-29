The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, November 29

hello hello -

It could be easy to forget, but there’s actually a lot of club football going on in the world right now.

In fact, the FA Cup is still ongoing as clubs like Hartlepool, Walsall and Chesterfield were among the clubs to advance to the next round.

This meant a weeklong break in play for League One and League Two, though the Vanarama National League continued play. So let’s take a quick look at what’s going on:

EFL League One

Top Six: Plymouth (43), Ipswich (41), Sheffield Wednesdsay (40), Peterborough (31), Bolton (31), Barnsley (30)

These clubs might sound more familiar to you all (and to me as well). Clubs that have dropped down into the third tier are finding it challenging to get back up (Derby and Wycombe) while Plymouth, a former FM team of your HIC, could make their way back into the Championship after a decade-long spell in the lower leagues. The once-insolvent club spent much of the last decade hovering between Leagues One and Two.

EFL League Two

Top Seven: Leyton Orient (45), Stevenage (40), Northampton (38), Barrow (34), Bradford (33), Carlisle (32), (Swindon 31)

Leyton Orient dropped all the way down to non-league football in 2017. It’s been a rough go since, and they were promoted to League Two in 2019. Now they look well in charge of League Two with the best goal differential. Nice one, Orient.

Vanarama National League

Top Six (first place is lone automatic qualifier): Wrexham (46), Notts County (45), Chesterfield (40), Woking (37), Southend United (33), Barnet (33)

I know very little about this league except for what I have seen on Welcome to Wrexham, which does not cover this most recent season. But that Paul Mullin fella looks real good for the Welsh club. Will Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s club finally get promoted? Stay tuned.

