The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Wednesday, November 30

good morning!

Do you not know what to do with yourself during the World Cup?

I sure don’t.

Maybe it’s time to pick up a new hobby. Like backgammon.

And apparently Eric Dier knows how to play it (I unfortunately cannot embed the Youtube video so here is a tweet linking out to it, which you can click on to watch).

Dier’s teaching this guy how to play backgammon, and it’s a little tricky to understand. Particularly if you’re only watching it on a screen.

I actually used to play backgammon as a youngling. I probably didn’t play it correctly, though.

And here’s a tidbit you didn’t know: Moussa Dembele and Jan Vertonghen both play backgammon! It looks like Dier needs a new backgammon buddy. He’s now trying to teach Ryan Sessegnon and Matt Doherty how to play.

The objective of backgammon is to move all your tokens into your own ‘home board’ and then take them off (not sure what that means). The first person to do that wins. Easy.

If you want to read the rules on how to play, then click on one of that handy dandy link below. You have plenty of time to get started. The World Cup is going on for another few more weeks.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Killing Time, by Pokey LaFarge

