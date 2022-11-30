World Cup Open Thread Day Eleven

The final round of the group stages at the World Cup continue today. Four clubs officially punched their ticket yesterday. After today, we’ll have half the field slotted. France have already earned a place but three more spots are available for seven countries. First, let’s recap the groups.

Group A

Winner: Netherlands

Runner-Up: Senegal

Group B

Winner: England

Runner-Up: United States of America

Group D Matches:

Time: 3:00 PM UK, 10:00 AM ET

Tunisia vs. France / Australia vs. Denmark

As previously mentioned, France are already in the knockouts and have a stranglehold on the top spot of Group D, thanks to their six goal advantage over second place Australia. France could rest some key players since they’re more or less in a dead rubber match and probably still win against a Tunisia side that has lacked any kind of sustained attack.

Australia and Denmark will be the one to watch. The Socceroos have the advantage and a win locks them into the knockouts. Denmark need a win and hope Tunisia don’t suddenly remember how to attack against France and pull off a stunning upset win. If that happens, we will have some tasty chaos.

Group C Matches:

Time: 7:00 PM UK, 2:00 PM ET

Poland vs. Argentina / Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

Speaking of chaos, nothing has been decided in Group C going into today’s matches. Poland sit at the top, but a loss could mean elimination depending on the result of Saudi Arabia and Mexico. Argentina played better against Mexico, earning a 2-0 victory. The CONCACAF mainstays have struggled this tournament, failing to score a goal thus far and yet, they could still get to the knockouts with a win and an Argentina loss.