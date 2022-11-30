Report: Tottenham rekindling interest in Sofyan Amrabat

Tis the season for January transfer window rumors, which means that naturally the Italian media is linking everyone to Tottenham Hotspur after the World Cup. But this particular rumor is interesting. According to Moroccan sports outlet Le Matin, Tottenham are rekindling their interest in Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat when the window opens on January 1.

You probably remember this rumor from a year ago — Amrabat, now 26, was one of Fabio Paratici’s top targets for Spurs’ midfield under Antonio Conte, and at one point it looked extremely likely that a loan deal would go through. But it didn’t, and it’s not entirely clear why. That worked out in Spurs’ favor however as they brought in Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus instead, which proved to be a pretty spectacular move.

None of us were very high on Amrabat last January, but he’s taken his game up another level this season with Fiorentina, and has been impressive playing for Morocco in the World Cup this month. In fact, Amrabat’s statistics are up this season almost across the board.

Huh, maybe Conte was right on this one. pic.twitter.com/YpjSukyPFp — NathanAClark (@NathanAClark) November 26, 2022

Tottenham could maaaaaaaybe use another central midfielder, though I wouldn’t consider it a position of need, considering Spurs already have Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Yves Bissouma, and Oliver Skipp. That said, Lolo and Pierre already have lots of miles on the tires this season and it’s probable that at least one of them will get injured in the back half of the year, so I don’t necessarily hate the idea of adding another progressive passing deep lying playmaker to the mix. The report also suggests that Liverpool are interested in Amrabat.

I have no idea how to qualify this rumor. We don’t get tons of news out of the Moroccan press, though this rumor is also now being filtered through the Italian media due to Amrabat being a Serie A player. One to keep an eye on, I guess, though Spurs clearly have other, bigger priorities.