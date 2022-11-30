Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 10-11

I had a heck of a day yesterday and never got a Day 10 roundup on the site for yesterday’s Group A & B final rounds, so today’s World Cup Roundup is a twofer — yesterday’s games and today’s.

And boy, it got WILD in Group C. At one point during today’s games, Poland was set to advance out of the group over Mexico by the third tiebreaker — accumulated yellow cards.

We know that some of you aren’t watching this World Cup for a variety of reasons, but for people who would like to know how the Tottenham Hotspur players did for their national teams, we’re going to continue to keep you appraised. Here’s a summary of today’s matches.

Ecuador 1-2 Senegal (Group A)

Pape Matar Sarr: Pape’s through to the next round! The young Spurs midfielder didn’t make it off the bench for this one, but will have at least one more opportunity for some spot minutes in the Round of 16.

Netherlands 2-0 Qatar (Group A)

Former Hotspurs: Vincent Janssen was a late substitute for the Dutch as they rolled to an easy win over the hosts, punching their ticket to the next round. Steven Bergwijn was an unused substitute.

USA 1-0 Iran (Group B)

Former Hotspurs: Go, Go, USA! Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played the full 90 in central defense for USA who held off a furious attack from Iran in the second half to qualify out of the group. It was a pretty calm and composed defensive performance for the Spurs academy grad, who also had six passes into the final third. Former Tottenham fullback DeAndre Yedlin was an unused substitute.

England 3-0 Wales (Group B)

Harry Kane: Pretty, pretty good. Didn’t score in this one, but had an assist to Phil Foden and two blocked shots before being subbed off in the 56th minute with England up comfortably.

Eric Dier: Was an unused substitute for England.

Ben Davies: A rough day for Big Ben. Played at fullback with Wales in a back four, but had an error that led to an England goal and struggled defensively. Was hooked at 59’ for Joe Morrell.

Joe Rodon: Started at LCB for Wales and went the distance, but had a pretty rough time of it along with the rest of the Cymru squad.

Former Hotspurs: Gareth Bale, in what is almost certainly his last World Cup (and possibly international) match, had no shots in this match and was subbed off at halftime. Kyle Walker started the match and was subbed off at the same time as Harry Kane. Kieran Trippier was a late substitute for England.

Australia 1-0 Denmark (Group D)

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Poor Hobby never got going today. Despite starting and playing 90, he and his Denmark teammates had a forgettable performance in a loss to Australia that knocked them out of the cup. Now stick him on a plane to London and straight into a bacta tank!

Former Hotspurs: Christian Eriksen captained the side for Denmark and had one missed shot for the Danes.

Tunisia vs. France (Group D)

Hugo Lloris: With France safely qualified, France and Spurs captain Lloris was rested for this match, Steve Mandanda taking his place.

Poland 0-2 Argentina (Group C)

Cuti Romero: Returned to the starting lineup with Argentina needing a result to qualify. He was... fine? I honestly don’t remember him doing much.

Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mexico (Group C)

No Tottenham players past or present featured in this match which is probably good because that match was insane and if I had a rooting interest I’d be in a pine box right now.