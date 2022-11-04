The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Friday, November 4

good morning, everyone! Today is friday, friday today it is.

Your redundant hoddler-in-chief went to the International Spy Museum on Friday. While it is a challenge to type currently, I will endeavour to express what a joyous place it is it visit.

Every time I would go on a Sunday run I’d see the spy museum while I crossed the George Mason Memorial Bridge from Virginia into DC. The building looks so much more modern than the staid federal offices littered in the District. That alone should spark an interest in a visit.

As for the visit itself, I dragged my parents and my sister to come with me last week before I picked up my marathon packet at the Stadium Armoury. And what a trip it was!

Sometimes museums can feel stuck in time, if that makes sense. This one felt far more dynamic. I would attribute that to its interactive set-up. What’s the best way to learn about spies? By pretending to be a spy, of course.

I won’t reveal my cover - not that I am a spy - but if the games did teach anyone anything, they may or may not have taught wannabe spies about undergoing covert operations, gathering intel, disguises and much more.

I never studied spies that much. I read a book once, A Woman of No Importance, about an American woman who served as a spy for the UK during World War II. I was curious if she would me immortalised in the modern building. She was, if only given a column. A solemn reminder about how grand history could be if we do not limit ourselves to the oblong buildings and four-cornered pages with which we ingest our knowledge.

I hope to go back to the International Spy Museum one day. Perhaps a guided tour, perhaps during a time when I’m less concerned about the time spent on my feet. I hope to learn more.

I always hope to learn more.

Spies must learn as much as they can, always.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Spies, by Tori Amos

