Romano: Dejan Kulusevski to return to Spurs for Liverpool match

By Dustin George-Miller
Tottenham Hotspur v Olympique Marseille: Group D - UEFA Champions League Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

On this blessed Friday, I bring glad tidings to all Tottenham Hotspur fans. According to Fabrizio Romano, Dejan Kulusevski is to be recalled into Tottenham Hotspur’s first team, and will be made available for selection in Tottenham’s upcoming match against Liverpool!

Now, this doesn’t mean he will start against the Reds tomorrow. Quite possibly he’ll start on the bench and could be made available as a second half substitute. But my friends, I needed a bit of good news on the injury front, especially after Son Heung-Min had his (sob) face broken mid-week. Spurs were pretty much down to Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, and Bryan Gil in the attacking department, and that’s not a fun place to be against a club that’s as fraught in the #narrative department as Liverpool.

What this does mean is that since Sweden didn’t qualify for the World Cup, Antonio Conte is going to have a couple of months to whip Deki back into fighting shape. Let’s hope so. We could be relying on him in January with a team otherwise full of exhausted and over-worked international footballers. Gimme, gimme, gimme a (fully healthy) ginger from Sweden!

