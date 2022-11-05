 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday football open thread

Now with weird start times! Thanks, DST!

By Dustin George-Miller
Official Elimination Of Mexico’s Daylight Saving Time Is On The Horizon Photo by Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Happy Saturday, folks! There’s an absolute SLEW of football matches to watch today and they kick off at 11 a.m. ET.

...Wait, 11? Not 10? Yup. Because England ended Daylight Savings Time last week and USA doesn’t turn back its clocks until tomorrow, we on the east coast are now four hours behind jolly old England instead of five. At least for this week.

But anyway, here’s your open thread for today’s games. Have fun, and don’t forget to turn your clocks back tonight!

Saturday Match Schedule

Leeds vs. Bournemouth
11:00 a.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: Peacock

Manchester City vs. Fulham
11:00 a.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford
11:00 a.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: Peacock

Wolves vs. Brighton
11:00 a.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: Peacock

Everton vs. Leicester City
1:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: Peacock

