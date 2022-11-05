Saturday football open thread

Happy Saturday, folks! There’s an absolute SLEW of football matches to watch today and they kick off at 11 a.m. ET.
...Wait, 11? Not 10? Yup. Because England ended Daylight Savings Time last week and USA doesn’t turn back its clocks until tomorrow, we on the east coast are now four hours behind jolly old England instead of five. At least for this week.
But anyway, here’s your open thread for today’s games. Have fun, and don’t forget to turn your clocks back tonight!
Saturday Match Schedule
Leeds vs. Bournemouth
11:00 a.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Manchester City vs. Fulham
11:00 a.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford
11:00 a.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Wolves vs. Brighton
11:00 a.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Everton vs. Leicester City
1:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: Peacock
