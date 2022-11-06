Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur are in the last week of fixtures before the World Cup hits. After a wild mid-week Champions League fixture that saw Spurs top their group, the focus returns to the Premier League as ninth placed Liverpool comes calling.

The Reds are experiencing a very weird season so far. They’ve played quite well in the Champions League, finishing second in their group behind Napoli. Their domestic form, however, has been a roller coaster. They’ve also had two matches postponed, including one against Chelsea. Despite their place in the table, it’s still Liverpool. It’s a team that Spurs have had mixed results against in recent years, though the matches are never boring.

Spurs will have to play this one without Heung-Min Son, who had successful surgery on his fractured orbital bone. This match should see the return of Dejan Kulusevski, though we’d be surprised if he started this match after a long layoff. It will be interested to see what Antonio Conte rolls with in such an important match.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kick-off.

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 4:30 PM UK, 11:30 AM ET

TV: Sky Ultra HD (UK)

Streaming: Peacock (USA), DAZN (CAN)

