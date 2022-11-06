Tottenham vs. Liverpool: Community Player Ratings

I don’t know what kind of black magic Liverpool has cast on them whenever they play Tottenham Hotspur, but I sure wish they’d share. Tottenham Hotspur went behind 2-0 to Liverpool thanks to one good play and Eric Dier thowing the ball into his own net, but outplayed the Reds in the second half. Harry Kane clawed back one goal, Ivan Perisic was denied by the woodwork twice, and Spurs had two penalty shouts waved off by the match official. Spurs lost the match 2-1, but they certainly didn’t deserve it. A much better performance despite the final score.

It’s time to rate the players.

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.