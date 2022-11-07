The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Monday, November 7

good morning everyone

Yesterday’s result was frustrating, wasn’t it?

It’s now been over five years since Spurs beat Liverpool (during the Wembley season of 2017-18, Spurs won 4-1!). Oh but it’s been so long.

It’s been so long, in fact, that it feels as if we have to bargain amongst ourselves to hope for some kind of positive result against a side that has infuriated us for years.

I was texting two hoddlers after the game (who shall remain nameless), sharing our frustrations. One said they would have given a kidney for a draw.

I must say this is undervaluing your kidney.

A kidney is worth, at the very least, a win. Let’s shoot for a win here! A kidney is a valuable organ. If we’re going to be giving one of our kidneys away in exchange for wins, shouldn’t that come during a Champions League final or a match that’d secure the Premier League?

But I do understand the sentiment.

Would I give my own kidney for a draw? No. A win? Also no. But I’d abstain from drinking during the week, which given the way us fans must endure this recent Spurs run, is not an insignificant value.

So I’ll throw it over to you hoddlers: What would you give for a win against Liverpool?

Fitzie’s track of the day: Noddin’ Ya Head Blues, by Charles Mingus

