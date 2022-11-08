 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, November 8

Richarlison is going to the World Cup!

By Fitzie
Tottenham Hotspur v Eintracht Frankfurt: Group D - UEFA Champions League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

good morning —

It appears that Richarlison’s World Cup dream has come true!

Our beloved pigeon had quite the scare last month when he got injured, but thankfully it turned out to be less severe than initially thought.

And on Monday he got the call-up to be on Brasil’s World Cup squad. Check out his reaction here:

He must have known it was coming right? Or else he wouldn’t have had that video.

Either way, this is a big deal for him! And look at those legs. Do they look encumbered to you? No they do not! Let’s get those legs moving, Richy.

Fitzie’s track of the day: You Can’t Miss What You Can’t Measure, by Funkadelic

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold’s latest video on Eric Dier, Conte’s challenge to fans and more

Dan KP on Dejan Kulusevski’s vow to bring joy to Tottenham

Fenway Sports Group reportedly open to selling Liverpool

Forest Green draw giant-killers Alvechurch in FA Cup second round

