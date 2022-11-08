The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, November 8

good morning —

It appears that Richarlison’s World Cup dream has come true!

Our beloved pigeon had quite the scare last month when he got injured, but thankfully it turned out to be less severe than initially thought.

And on Monday he got the call-up to be on Brasil’s World Cup squad. Check out his reaction here:

When @richarlison97 found out he made Brazil's squad for the World Cup pic.twitter.com/vC4NRgAyBQ — GOAL (@goal) November 7, 2022

He must have known it was coming right? Or else he wouldn’t have had that video.

Either way, this is a big deal for him! And look at those legs. Do they look encumbered to you? No they do not! Let’s get those legs moving, Richy.

Fitzie’s track of the day: You Can’t Miss What You Can’t Measure, by Funkadelic

And now for your links:

