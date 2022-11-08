Richarlison returns to Tottenham training ahead of League Cup match at Forest

It’s been a good couple of days if your name is Richarlison. First, video circulated on social media last evening that showed the Tottenham Hotspur forward’s emotional reaction to hearing his name being called as a member of Brazil’s World Cup squad.

It was pretty much a foregone conclusion that he’d be included, but it’s still really neat to see what it means to players like Richarlison to be called up to play in international football’s biggest competition (even as we acknowledge, as with our Argentine players, that it can be a royal PITA).

Priceless reactions to Richarlison making the Brazil World Cup squad pic.twitter.com/6ZUhtK3A4Y — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 7, 2022

Look at that reaction. Look at what it means for him. International football is dumb and frequently annoying, but sometimes it really is pretty dang special.

But there’s more good news this morning. Reports are out that Richarlison has returned to full training for Tottenham ahead of tomorrow’s EFL Cup match at Nottingham Forest. Football.London writes that Richy returned on Monday with player who didn’t feature against Liverpool and was set to do a full training session today.

What does that mean for tomorrow? Big ol’ shrug emoji. But it wouldn’t shock me if Richy, like Dejan Kulusevski last Sunday, was given some minutes as a second half substitute, just to help round him into some form ahead of Spurs’ final pre-World Cup league match against Leeds.