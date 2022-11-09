The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Wednesday, November 9

hello everyone

Let’s take a break from some non-Champions League, non-Premier League action. It’s been a long time, hasn’t it? So why not enjoy it?

Tottenham visit Nottingham Forest today.

Before I became acquainted with English geography, I wondered why Nottingham Forest had a large tree in its crest. And why the “Forest”. Neither of those matter in today’s hoddle.

But maybe today’s hoddle could inspire you to visit the city situated in the East Midlands. We do love the Midlands, don’t we? West Brom, Wolves, Villa and many more, am I right?

Anyways, here are some sights that could be a lovely sight for your sore eyes when you make the trek north of London and Birmingham, but south of Sheffield, Yorkshire and well south of Newcastle - but east of Stoke City FC.

City of Caves

Did you know Nottingham has the UK’s largest network of caves? Now you do! If you’re walking down the street looking to pop into a Caffe Nero, then chances are you’re also walking above one of the city’s 800 caves. Fascinating!

I went to Arizona once as a kid and checked out their caves. But this looks even more impressive. Caves are cool!

Nottingham - City of Caves - England.

Over 800 caves, tunnels and passages cut into sandstone rock beneath city, used as workplaces, homes, secret passages and tunnels, storerooms, brewhouses, public houses; and in more recent history, as air raid shelters during the WW II. pic.twitter.com/HrpcXF8pXW — Archaeo - Histories (@archeohistories) May 27, 2021

2. Nottingham Contemporary

One of the largest contemporary art galleries in the country, And this one is free, 10.3% inflation be damned.

Are you a fan of the film Parasite? Well this gallery has a programme dedicated to it (that’ll cost a fiver).

On exhibition right now is “Hollow Earth: Art, Caves and The Subterranean Imaginary”. We like caves. This exhibit - featuring paintings, insatallation, architectural models and more - is meant to marry the “response to the image and idea of the cave”.

Did you know more than 800 caves circulate under Nottingham’s surface? Neat!

3. National Justice Museum

What is it you seek? Justice? If so, go to Nottingham. They have a museum dedicated to it.

The museum currently has a forensics exhibit on tap starring Sir Bernard Spilsbury, a notable expert witness during his courtroom days.

Your HIC once took a forensics class. I didn’t pay much attention during it. Hey, maybe fitzie should go to this museum.

4. Green’s Mill and Science Centre

Windmills are cool. That’s enough reason to visit. And there’s even a slight chance that could be standing above one of Nottingham’s 800 caves. Caves are cool. Windmills are cool. Nottingham must be cool, too.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Red Right Hand, by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

And now for your links:

The Times ($$): Antonio Conte wants defender, midfielder and attacker in January

The Athletic ($$): Return of ‘Kulusevski the conductor’ is good news for Tottenham

Five Liverpool fans give their say on Fenway Sports Group’s plans for the club

EFL Championship latest: Rotherham stun Sheffield as Watford make way back into Top Six

Squawka takes a look at when clubs look to re-sign former players

Boy signs for Dundee United after family flees war in Ukraine