Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

It’s the home stretch before the World Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur will formally enter a long break after this weekend thanks to the international competition, but Spurs aren’t escaping without fixtures being packed into the calendar like sardines. On tap today is a Carabao Cup third round match at Nottingham Forest. If the timing of this round feels late, that’s because it is. The third round is usually played toward the end of September and the fourth round at the end of October.

I have no idea what to expect lineup-wise from Antonio Conte today, and the same goes for Forest. I’d expect the home side to go full strength as it’s a cup competition. Personally, I’d like to see a couple of younger players get their chances today like Bryan Gil and maybe even Alfie Devine if he made the trip north. Forest are very bad but you can’t take anything for granted in cup ties, especially on the road.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kick-off.

How to Watch

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur

Carabao Cup Third Round

The City Ground, Nottingham, England

Time: 7:45 PM UK, 2:45 PM ET

TV: Nope

Streaming: ESPN+ (USA), DAZN (CAN)

