Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham: Spurs bounced from EFL Cup by 10-man Forest

Hey, remember last year when Tottenham Hotspur made it all the way to the finals of the EFL Cup? Spoiler alert: they didn’t do that this season. In their third round matchup played at the City Ground, Forest got second half goals from Renan Lodi and Jesse Lingard; Tottenham looked pretty toothless for much of the match.

Forest were reduced to ten men after Orel Mangala was shown a second yellow card in the 75th minute, which might have given some hope that Spurs could complete yet another comeback. But substitute Richarlison had a goal called back for offside and although Spurs had the ball for much of the last 15 minutes, they really didn’t muster much offense. It was a performance that looked pretty phoned in, and Spurs fell to the ten-man Forest by a final score of 2-0.

You want match reactions? I’ve got some! Let’s get weird.

Match reactions