The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Tuesday, December 13

good morning everyone - apologies for my unexplained tardiness yesterday! Fitzie was travelling for work, worked until late on Sunday and fell asleep.

Winter’s here!

Some of you Londoners know that, don’t you? Oh, just look at this snow!

There's snow place like home pic.twitter.com/5xw4FxFqxq — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 12, 2022

The snowfall has me longing for the old snow days at school - and by school I mean university.

I didn’t get many, but I did enjoy them. One time I saw a hawk tear into the flesh of a duck. It was very traumatic.

I don’t really tear into the flesh of a duck when it snows, but I do enjoy a walk through the snow. Building a snowman, not so much.

What say you hoddlers? What is your favourite snow activity?

Fitzie’s track of the day: 20 Years of Snow, by Regina Spektor

And now for your links:

