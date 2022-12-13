Argentina vs. Croatia open thread: game thread and how to watch World Cup semifinal

Can you believe we’re at the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup already? It’s crazy. And there are not one but two Tottenham Hotspur players involved: Cristian Romero is a central defender for Argentina, and Ivan Perisic will likely line up as an advanced wide forward for Croatia.

I think it’s probably safe to say that not many people expected this semifinal matchup before the tournament, but here we are. One of these teams will go on to face the winner of Morocco vs. France in the World Cup finals.

This is your open thread. The usual rules apply.

World Cup Semifinal Match

Argentina vs. Croatia

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST / 8:30 p.m. Qatar

Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, Qatar

TV: FOX (USA), Telemundo (USA - Spanish), ITV 1 (UK)

Streaming: Fox Sports App (USA), ITVX (UK)