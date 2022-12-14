The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, December 14

good morning hoddlers
Your beleaguered, overworked and exhausted hoddler-in-chief longs for refuge of his bed at 11:11 pm tonight, Tuesday 13 December.
He is currently watching It’s Always Sunny whilst writing the hoddle.
I guess fatigue is the result of weeks of staying up late to complete emotionally-charged work, travel and attending some bar-time/Christmas toy drive.
I dropped off three small toys: a Mario action figure, a Sonic the Hedgehog Figure, and a mean sonic the Hedgehog figure. I also bought floss. That was for myself.
After the 70 minute trip from north-west Washington to Arlington, which began at 9:30 in the evening.
On the train I wonder to myself, Will I sleep tonight? So many thoughts run through the head. One tosses, one turns. But exhaustion creeps in. And I welcome it.
I can think about is how well I am going to sleep. At least I hope I will.
The sweet, soft comfort of the covers. Oh, the pillow beckons my head so!
Let one turn off the lights. Let the sleep come. Oh why must I set an alarm. Dearest world, give fitzie some rest.
Fitzie’s track of the day: Lilac Wine, by Jeff Buckley
And now for your links:
Stockport defender Phil Bardsley hands over salary to local community trust
Belgium search for new national team head coach
Dan KP looks at how England’s squad could look in 2024
Loading comments...