The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, December 14

good morning hoddlers

Your beleaguered, overworked and exhausted hoddler-in-chief longs for refuge of his bed at 11:11 pm tonight, Tuesday 13 December.

He is currently watching It’s Always Sunny whilst writing the hoddle.

I guess fatigue is the result of weeks of staying up late to complete emotionally-charged work, travel and attending some bar-time/Christmas toy drive.

I dropped off three small toys: a Mario action figure, a Sonic the Hedgehog Figure, and a mean sonic the Hedgehog figure. I also bought floss. That was for myself.

After the 70 minute trip from north-west Washington to Arlington, which began at 9:30 in the evening.

On the train I wonder to myself, Will I sleep tonight? So many thoughts run through the head. One tosses, one turns. But exhaustion creeps in. And I welcome it.

I can think about is how well I am going to sleep. At least I hope I will.

The sweet, soft comfort of the covers. Oh, the pillow beckons my head so!

Let one turn off the lights. Let the sleep come. Oh why must I set an alarm. Dearest world, give fitzie some rest.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Lilac Wine, by Jeff Buckley

And now for your links:

