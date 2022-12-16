The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Friday, December 16

Hello everyone!

The holidays are just around the corner, and you know what that means: It’s Bowl season!

What is Bowl season, you say? Well, it’s an American thing where these semi-professional American Football teams (playing for universities) compete for dozens of trophies. And many of these Bowls have sponsored names - how else would they get their $$ ?

Some are classics. We know the ones. And then there are some truly terrible names. Let’s take a look!

Best: The Rose Bowl

You’ve gotta start here, right? Who cares if it isn’t part of the College Football Playoff this year, honestly I’d rather win this than the “Vrbo Fiesta Bowl”.

There might be a hoddler who’s already got this one penciled in: Utah vs Penn State on Jan 2.

Worst: RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

All of this sounds terrible. First - has anyone heard of that sponsor before. At least Boca Raton is lovely.

For those who can’t get enough of Liberty University football, you can watch them take on Toledo on December 20.

Best: EasyPoint Hawaii Bowl

Idk this sponsor either, but Hawaii is great! And this one holds a particular fondness in my heart. When I was a fledgling I’d like to watch this game on Christmas Eve. It was a holiday tradition!

When is it? Dec 24 of course! Who’s playing? Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State. Gonna be a classic

Worst: Cheez-It Bowl and the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Did Cheez-It really need to sponsor two Bowl games? They’re both horrible. And yeah, I get it, the Citrus Bowl is a big one. But have you ever eaten a lemon slice with a cheez-it? No one has. PASS

Best: Camellia Bowl

Camellias are beautiful plants. Therefore, this is a beautiful Bowl.

Worst: Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Their commercial sucks. This game sucks. But if you have nothing better today at 3pm today, then you can watch UTSA versus Troy.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Lottery, by Jade Bird

And now for your links:

