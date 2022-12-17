Scan suggests Richarlison to miss 5-6 weeks with hamstring injury

Tottenham fans have been sweating the scan of Richarlison’s hamstring after he injured himself in the warmup ahead of Brazil’s World Cup quarterfinal loss to Croatia. You’ll recall that Richarlison went on to play 84 minutes in that match before returning to London.

It’s not good news. Alasdair Gold is reporting in Football.London that Richy is set to miss 5-6 weeks of action after the scan at Hotspur Way. If we take the more optimistic outlook, that means we may realistically not see Richy back on the pitch until Spurs host Manchester City on February 5.

Ugh. This is super frustrating, not only because Richarlison is going to miss as many as seven matches, barring any recovery setback. You might recall that Richy missed a month ahead of the World Cup with a similar injury, recovering just in time to play for Brazil in Qatar before getting injured again. He was incredible in the World Cup, scoring a couple of spectacular goals and capably leading the line for Brazil, but it comes at a cost of missing two and a half months of club action.

I’ve said it before — I don’t blame Richarlison for wanting to play in the World Cup. It is super important for players to represent their country in the world’s biggest football tournament. I get it. It’s just unfortunate that the push to perform in the World Cup comes at the expense of his club team that actually pays his salary.