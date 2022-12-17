Croatia vs. Morocco: World Cup third place playoff open thread

Is there anything sadder or perhaps more pointless than a major tournament third place match? I don’t mean to really dump on it as I guess it’s important to know who comes in third out of 64 teams, but both Croatia and Morocco have been eliminated from the competition. Are either team really going to get that excited to play what’s basically an international friendly?

Maybe I’m being overly cynical, but I suspect this match will be an opportunity for both teams to empty their bench and get some of the fringe national team players a World Cup cap. But hey, it’s still the World Cup, so here’s your open thread! Let’s hope Ivan Perisic doesn’t get injured.

As always, the usual match thread rules apply.

Croatia vs. Morocco

Saturday, December 17, 2022

10:00 a.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. UK, 4:00 p.m. Qatar

Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

TV: FOX (USA), Telemundo (USA - Spanish), BBC One (UK)

Stream: Fox Sports (USA), BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport Web (UK)