The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Friday, December 2

good morning good morning

The World Cup can’t go on forever. And when it’s over, Spurs will have a few days rest until they are finally back in action.

But it’s going to be a truncated month of action. Tottenham Hotspur have one - and only one - match in December.

So mark your calendars for December 26, where Spurs travel to Brentford for a Boxing Day clash.

I’m just thankful that Tottenham won’t have to do much travelling so soon after the World Cup period. Let’s keep things local. Let the boys play around for a couple hours and spend the evenings with their families.

Tottenham Hotspur Women

It isn’t often that the women’s squad has a more compact schedule than the men’s.

Spurs’ women’s side have three matches this month, including a derby against West Ham on December 11.

But first comes a trip to Reading, the second-lowest club in the Women’s Super League. Spurs will hope to bounce back after a disappointing 0-3 results against Chelsea last month.

But Tottenham also put eight (!!!) past Brighton in October. If they can do that against them, then certainly they can score more against a worse Reading side? Right?

They also enter the FA Cup competition this month, facing off against Soton in the third round.

Tottenham Hotspur Women schedule: At Reading (December 4), West Ham (Dec 11), At Southampton (December 18, FA Cup)

Fitzie’s track of the day: The Modern World, by The Jam

And now for your links:

Jack P-B asks ($$) ‘Does England love Harry Kane as much as it should?’

Man United opens Old Trafford in December for fans

Portland Thorns and Chicago Red Stars begin processes to sell majority stakes

Roberto Martinez announces his exit from Belgium’s national team