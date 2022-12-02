Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 13

We have already written about Son Heung-Min advancing to the Round of 16 and Rodrigo Bentancur bouncing out of the World Cup today, but there were two other games that happened today as well.

We know that some of you aren’t watching this World Cup for a variety of reasons, but for people who would like to know how the Tottenham Hotspur players did for their national teams, we’re going to continue to keep you appraised. Here’s a summary of today’s matches.

Korea 2-1 Portugal (Group H)

Son Heung-Min: Five shots today for Korea, two of them which forced saves from the keeper. But his biggest contribution was the counterattack and pass to Hwang to win the game. A man of the match performance.

Uruguay 2-0 Ghana (Group H)

Rodrigo Bentancur: A forgettable match for Lolo who picked up an injury a few minutes in and was subbed off in the first half. Hopefully it’s just a precaution.

Cameroon 1-0 Brazil (Group G)

Richarlison: Tottenham’s Brazilian striker was an unused substitute for Brazil, who sleepwalked to a loss in what was basically a dead rubber match

Serbia 2-3 Switzerland (Group G)

Former Hotspurs: Spurs academy product Milos Veljkovich started the match in central defense but was hooked at 55’. Another game for Milos, but it was his last of this tournament as the Swiss advance along with Brazil.

Who’s going home and who stays?

We’re through the group stages now, and we know which teams are advancing to the Round of 16. Here’s a quick summary of which Tottenham players are continuing on and which will be running death sprints for Antonio Conte in a week or so.

In Round of 16

Cuti Romero (Argentina)

Richarlison (Brazil)

Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

Harry Kane (England)

Eric Dier (England)

Hugo Lloris (France)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal)

Son Heung-Min (South Korea)

Heading home

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Denmark)

Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay)

Ben Davies (Wales)

Joe Rodon (Wales)

And here’s your knockout bracket! The games start tomorrow with Netherlands vs. USA and Argentina vs. Australia.