The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Tuesday, December 20

good morning !

And a very happy Hanukkah to you all! I know it’s already underway, but pizza talk couldn’t wait.

I don’t celebrate it myself, but I wish a wonderful holiday to those who do.

Haim - one of my favourite bands - had their “Happy HAIMakkah” last year. And they announced they were going on tour! fitzie went. it was great. Will they have anothe HAIMakkah? If they do, how can they top a tour? Women in Music Pt 4 maybe ??

Dave Groh also celebrate Hanukkah last year and in 2020 by performing covers of some great Jewish-American musicians.

And would you look at that - he’s back this year!

A little blood and plenty of schvitz went into this year’s Hanukkah Sessions— but the only tears you’ll be shedding will be tears of nachas when you hear @JuddApatow sing “Spinning Wheel” by Blood, Sweat & (No) Tears!#happyhanukkah #hanukkahsessions pic.twitter.com/Q6v6LKeLNC — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 19, 2022

I wasn’t expecting Judd Apatow to sing here, but it’s pretty dang cool anyways. Besides, thsi is all fun. It gives Dave Grohl a chance to let loose a little bit!

His cover of Kiss last year was a thrill, too.

Anyways, a happy Hanukkah to you all!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Hanukkah Nights, by 3 Speed Sleigh

