The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, December 21

I would think at this point in our relationship, you all would know of the affinity I have for jazz. And also for how much I appreciate the music of Christian McBride. I did feature him in two hoddles this year, after all.

I first saw him at the Village Vanguard last year, and then at the DC Jazz Fest this year. When I got word he was performing a one-night-only performance at the Kennedy Center, I knew I would go.

After all, who wouldn’t want to go to the Kennedy Center?

McBride performed with Jason Moran, a pianist and the artistic director for jazz at the Kennedy Center. This performance was Moran’s, but McBride was the guest star.

And what a performance it was.

Two musicians at the height of their powers, improvising their way through some of the greatest jazz musicians off all time - Thelonious Monk, Charles Mingus and more. Plus, an original composition from Moran.

Saturday night at the @kencen with @morethan88 was beautiful and inspiring. I think brother Jason and I got a thing happening. I’m very sure we’ll be doing this again somewhere soon. Thanks to @jatiphoto for the captures. pic.twitter.com/3jSSPmpiU4 — Christian McBride (@mcbridesworld) December 19, 2022

It’s wonderful to see two musicians use their platform to lift each other up. Of course they were effusive in their praise for the other, but they also stepped back to allow the other to be the focus of the song.

And each artist had his own solo performance. First, Moran playing the most incredible sound I’ve ever heard on a piano. A sort of call to battle that sounded like waves and waves of sound crashing down.

Then McBride, just him and his bass. I’ve never seen just a bass player like that before. Probably a rare occurrence, too, as McBride isn’t the kind of musician to do that often.

They closed the night with a cover of Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World. A short, gorgeously composed song between two musicians who are masters at the craft.

I look forward to seeing both of them again.

For those who are interested in watching this, you can! The performance was recorded and will appear on NPR some time in the near future! (Fun fact: McBride is the host of NPR’s Jazz Night In America)

Fitzie’s track of the day: The Movement Revisited, by Christian McBride

