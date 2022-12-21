Tottenham Hotspur vs. Nice: game time, open thread, and how to watch

Tottenham Hotspur are back in action at White Hart Lane today, and in front of an actual crowd! Spurs are hosting Ligue 1 side OGC Nice in a friendly, their final warm-up before Spurs resume Premier League action at Brentford on Boxing Day.

It’s a friendly, but it’s also a nice night out for the North London faithful who haven’t watched their team play live since the 4-3 win over Leeds on November 12. The match isn’t televised, but it is streamed on Tottenham’s premium streaming channel SpursPLAY. We’ll be covering it live on Twitter for those who do not have subscriptions.

We don’t know what the squad will look like. Antonio Conte has already ruled out Son Heung-Min, Djed Spence, and Oliver Skipp with a stomach virus, Cristian Romero, Ivan Perisic, and Hugo Lloris haven’t returned from their post-World Cup break yet, and players such as Harry Kane and Eric Dier haven’t been pictured in training photos yet either. So it could be another piecemeal match featuring a mix of first team stars and U21 squad members.

Expect some weird lineups. Expect a lot of rotation. Remember, it’s about match fitness and sharpness, not the final score. If you have a SpursPlay sub and can watch the match with us, feel free to comment on how the match is going below! And if you catch yourself melting down over a friendly, you should probably log off and go touch some grass snow for a while.

The usual match thread rules apply! Have fun, and please don’t post links to illegal streams in the comments or you will be nuked and banned.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Nice (friendly)

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. UK

TV: None

Stream: SpursPlay (subscription required)