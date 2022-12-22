The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, December 22

hello hello! Your HIC is coming off a 13-hour workshift, so today’s hoddle will be short.

I love mince pies.

I had my first at a Caffe Nero back in 2016. I knew I had to try this quintessentially British Christmas treat, with its accompanying coffee served in a jumper. And I fell in love.

The crumbly crust. The fruit. The tartness, the sweetness. The decadance.

Ohhhhhh boy my mouth is watering.

Ever since then I’ve hunted for mince pies. They are much harder to find in the US, especially if you don’t order off Amazon.

I used to go to a British grocer in New Canaan, Connecticut, to get my mince pie fix. I’d have a mince pie and an Irish coffee. Life was so great.

But I have no mince pie destination in Washington (well, Arlington, but whatever who cares). Christmas is in three days and I have yet to take a bite out of a mince pie.

What is a hoddler-in-chief to do?

Is Christmas possible without a mince pie?

Oh lord, help fitzie find his mince pie.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Last Christmas, by Wham!

And now for your links:

