The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Friday, December 23

good morning good morning! Wishing you all safe travels this holiday weekend. Fitzie himself is supposed to be travelling from Washington (technically Virginia, but aren’t we past this?), but the weather may force him to sit still for now. We will see.

This is our last hoddle before Christmas. Can you believe that? It feels like just a few months ago that fitzie wasn’t a hoddler-in-chief.

But here we are, eh?

And we’ve listened to some wonderful music this year. Oh, how I do love it so!

In fact - that is my gift to you all.

I’ve created a Spotify playlist featuring ALL of the tracks of the day! Well, I think this is all of them. Even the Christmas tunes are included!

Having trouble viewing the playlist embed? Click here to go to it on Spotify!

People who dislike Haim or jazz may wanna steer clear of it ...

Some stats on this playlist for you:

Total songs: 221

Listening time: 16 hours, 48 minutes

Haim, Charles Mingus, Wet Leg and Tom Petty seem to be featured the most

Longest song: Upper Egypt & Lower Egypt by Pharaoh Sanders (16:16)

Shortest song: Not Fade Away by Rolling Stones (1:48)

Now you can take the track of the day with you wherever you go!

Sincerest Regards,

fitzie

Safe travels and a happiest holiday!

Fitzie’s track of the day: A live stream of this Grateful Dead Yule Log

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold’s latest video on the latest Conte reports, Kane’s return and more

Dejan Kulusevski ‘cannot wait’ to resume season with Spurs

Dele booed off the pitch after being subbed off in the 30th minute for Besiktas