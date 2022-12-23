Report: Joe Rodon’s Rennes loan could terminate in January

Joe Rodon moved to Ligue 1 side Rennes this summer on a season long loan with an eye towards a permanent departure at the end of the season. However, despite playing three World Cup matches with Wales in Qatar, one report says he could seek to terminate his loan at the midway point in search of better opportunities.

Rodon had been a regular starter for Rennes at the beginning of the season, but missed a couple of games in October with a red card suspension, and another one with the flu. He then went to Qatar with Wales, and hasn’t played a minute for Rennes in nearly three months. Website Stade Rennes Online suggests that Rodon has slipped down to fourth in manager Bruno Genesio’s central defender pecking order and may not be likely to get back into contention for regular minutes. If that happens, Rennes are highly unlikely to trigger their purchase option for Joe next summer

The implication is that Rodon may seek to terminate his season long loan and look for a loan elsewhere in the spring where he can get regular playing time. He can do that since he didn’t play any regular season minutes for Spurs in the fall. But it’s tricky — Spurs would need to find Rodon a new loan club in the spring before terminating his loan at Rennes, and if they can’t do that by the close of the January window, he’s stuck there on the bench. For what it’s worth, SRO suggests Rennes would be fine with letting him leave.

Rodon’s clearly not in Antonio Conte’s plans, so coming back to Spurs without a second loan actually puts him in a worse position than where he’s at in France. There’s always the chance that he could train his way back into contention at Rennes, but barring that it could potentially be a long spring for our favorite dinosaur, the Joerodon.