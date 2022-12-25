Christmas Day open thread

Merry Christmas everyone to all those who celebrate!

I’m not going to post about Tottenham Hotspur today. Well, maybe I will if something important and/or newsworthy drops and I find myself with a spare 20 minutes or so, but that’s not my goal. My goal is to sit by the fire with a glass of egg nog in my hand and A Charlie Brown Christmas vinyl on the ol’ hi-fi and enjoy the holiday.

However, this is a community. Not everyone celebrates Christmas. For some, this is a difficult time. Not everyone has a family or friends that they can spend time with today. Maybe this community is your special place, and maybe there are people here that can help fill a void that may or may not be present in your life today.

So this is an open thread. Talk about whatever you want (electoral politics aside). Got a favorite egg nog or Christmas cookie recipe? Post it in the comments. Wish your online Spurs friends on this stupid website a happy holidays.

And finally, I want to offer my personal well wishes to all Carty Free readers today. Thanks for being here. Thanks for reading my words on here for the past (gasp) decade. I wish each of you and your loved ones all the best during this festive time.

See you tomorrow for the Brentford match!