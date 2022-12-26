The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, December 26

good morning!

Do you really want a hoddle today?

I mean, do you even need one?

Why would you?

It’s December 26.

It’s Boxing Day.

And Tottenham Hotspur are back in action!

Yes, indeed, Spurs are playing again. Oh how long it has been! I really do miss watching this team struggle to create a shot on target. I really do.

How long did we go without Spurs football? Answer: TOO LONG.

But now it is back! And all of you will undoubtedly migrate to the open match thread. Meaning, none of you really care about this hoddle. And that’s okay. But if you want a song to get your day started, well here you go.

Happy Boxing Day!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Good Day Sunshine, by The Beatles

And now for your links:

