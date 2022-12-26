Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

Happy Boxing Day, everyone! We’re back in action in the English Premier League after long layoff thanks to the World Cup.

Normally I would have a half-decent preview of what to expect in this match and who to watch, but truth be told the holidays have kept my focus and I have a slight clue as to who is available and who isn’t. It seems that Harry Kane is ready to set a record for minutes played across all competitions because Antonio Conte’s words says he’s ready to go. It’s a good thing because Richarlison is probably out until February, and that sucks. Ivan Perisic is back and should be available as well.

It’s an early morning match so grab some coffee or hot chocolate if you’re stateside and let’s see if Tottenham Hotspur can get things off on the right foot.

Lineups

How to Watch

Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England

Time: 12:30 PM UK, 7:30 PM ET

TV: USA Network (USA)

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (UK), DAZN (CAN)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!