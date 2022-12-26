Brentford 2-2 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

It’s been 84 years 43 days since we last saw Tottenham Hotspur play a competitive football match. Strangely, it felt exactly the same as it did 43 days ago! Tottenham went on the road today to face Brentford with a number of players out either injured or fatigued from the 2022 World Cup, and yes that sinking feeling should’ve felt pretty familiar. Spurs went down 2-0 early in the second half, then decided that they wanted to start playing football and roared back to level the score. They couldn’t get the winner, but Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg each scored, ensuring that at least they wouldn’t lose.

It’s time to rate the players.

