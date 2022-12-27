The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Tuesday, December 27

good morning hoddlers - Did you all enjoy the Tottenham football yesterday? (maybe don’t answer that question!)

There often isn’t much to say during the final stretch of the year. And this week is no different! I have not much to say.

But I will say that December 27 is a date that usually sticks out in the calendar for me. When I was a fledgling my parents surprised my siblings and me with a puppy labrador retriever. She was a very sweet thing.

We had that dog in the family for close to a decade until, unfortunately, her hips could no longer support her.

But to this day I still look back fondly on that day. My grandmother - in cahoots with my mom - keeping me and my brother and sister busy whilst my mom picked up the dog from the rescue place.

A puppy is much more fun than hot wheels! (though I do love hot wheels).

Anyways, it’s still chilly here in New York. Yes, your HIC successfully drove up here on Friday. It took me seven hours in the pouring rain and wind. It was a memorable drive.

I’m still here for a couple more days and hopefully have more favourable conditions when I make my way back downto the midatlantic.

Could sure use a puppy to keep me warm, though.

