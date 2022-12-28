 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, December 28

Your track of the day

By Fitzie
Tottenham Hotspur Training Session Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

good morning everyone! Just a short hoddle today as fitzie continues his holiday celebrations -

We’ve listened to so much music this year. fitzie, too, especially!

One of the things I’ve enjoyed most is finding new artists to listen to. I grew up on classic rock, as many of you know by now. The last few years I would say I have successfully explored new genres and new artists.

This year there have been three albums that I am particularly fond of: Wet Dream by Wet Leg, The Overload by Yard Act, and Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You by Big Thief.

These are my three favourite albums of 2022. Wet Leg’s is my favourite.

But - but ! - no song of theirs has struck me like the songs struck me on Big Thief’s record this year.

And so, with only a handful of days remaining in the year, I would like to celebrate Big Thief, and this record which I had bought back in February.

I’ve listened to it on many nights. Some lonely nights, some sad nights, some happy nights. But every listen, every night I listened to this, I felt safe. I felt heard. Perhaps a bit anxious - though a paradox perhaps to feel anxious and safe at the same time. Whatever.

Big Thief perform will be performing in North America next year. I would like to see them.

In the meantime I will listen to this album often, and I will also explore their previous records!

Enjoy your wednesdays - fitzie

Fitzie’s track of the day: Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, by Big Thief

And now for your links:

Dejan Kulusevski on why he’s displeased with Tottenham’s recent performance

EFL Champ latest (if you can’t wait for Thursday’s roundup): Norwich sack Dean Smith

Referee group says Anthony Taylor missed call during Man U - Villa match

Ajax and Daley Blind part ways via mutual termination

David Squires’ latest cartoon (did you miss this?) on his 2022 football review

