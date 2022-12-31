Saturday Premier League open thread

Hi, folks! Well, it sure seems like a hot minute since we posted one of these, huh? I’m still getting back into the swing of things after a World Cup that knocked me fully out of my comfort zone and my comfortable routines. But we have a full day of Premier League football for you to watch, and this is the place where you can talk about those matches.

Go Brighton.

The usual open thread rules apply. Don’t be jerks and knock it off right this instant or I’ll turn this blog around and we’ll go home!

Saturday Premier League schedule

Wolves vs. Manchester United

7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)

Stream: nbcsports.com

Manchester City vs. Everton

10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock (USA)

Fulham vs. Southampton

10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock (USA)

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace

10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock (USA)

Newcastle United vs. Leeds United

10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)

Stream: nbcsports.com

Brighton vs. Arsenal

12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: nbcsports.com / Peacock