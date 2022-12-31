Saturday Premier League open thread

Hi, folks! Well, it sure seems like a hot minute since we posted one of these, huh? I’m still getting back into the swing of things after a World Cup that knocked me fully out of my comfort zone and my comfortable routines. But we have a full day of Premier League football for you to watch, and this is the place where you can talk about those matches.
Go Brighton.
The usual open thread rules apply. Don’t be jerks and knock it off right this instant or I’ll turn this blog around and we’ll go home!
Saturday Premier League schedule
Wolves vs. Manchester United
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)
Stream: nbcsports.com
Manchester City vs. Everton
10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock (USA)
Fulham vs. Southampton
10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock (USA)
Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace
10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock (USA)
Newcastle United vs. Leeds United
10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)
Stream: nbcsports.com
Brighton vs. Arsenal
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: nbcsports.com / Peacock
